All Indiana Bets: November 27, 2022 (NFL Week 12)

by: Christopher Claffey
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The football feast isn’t over yet, and All Indiana Bets is here to help you wrap up your Thanksgiving weekend!

This week, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down all the action, including looking ahead to the Colts Monday night game against the Steelers. Don’t forget, that game will air live on WISH-TV!

Plus, Hammer brought his world famous prop bets back, and he has to make good on a bet he made in last week’s show.

HAMMER’S PICKS
-Colts -2.5 vs. Steelers
-Buccaneers -3 at Browns
-Falcons +4 at Commanders
-Dolphins -14 vs. Texans (LUNAZUL LOCK)
-Jaguars +3.5 vs. Ravens

SCOTT’S PICKS
-Colts -2.5 vs. Steelers
-Browns +3 vs. Buccaneers
-Falcons +4 at Commanders (LONG SHOT)
-Titans +1 vs. Bengals (LUNAZUL LOCK)
-Bears +7 at New York Jets

We also want to give a huge thanks to Ale Emporium! Not only did they bring in some incredible food, they also are hosting a WISH-TV party for tomorrow’s game! Check them out at aleemporium.securetree.com.

