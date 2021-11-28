All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: November 28, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s a huge day in Indianapolis as the defending world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in town to take on the Indianapolis Colts.

On Sunday’s All Indiana Bets, Jason Hammer and Scott Long tell you why they like the Colts to cover as underdogs for a second consecutive week.

Plus, Hammer gives you a player prop to bet in Bucs vs. Colts, and Scott explains why he likes the under in that game.

HAMMER’S WEEK 12 NFL PICKS:

-Colts +3 vs. Buccaneers

-Packers +2.5 vs. Rams

-Dolphins +2 vs. Panthers

-Eagles vs. Giants OVER 45.5

-Steelers vs. Bengals OVER 44

SCOTT’S WEEK 12 NFL PICKS:

-Colts +3 vs. Buccaneers

-Buccaneers vs. Colts OVER 53

-Broncos +2.5 at Chargers

-Texans -2.5 vs. Jets

-Steelers vs. Bengals OVER 44