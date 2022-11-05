All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: November 5, 2022 (CFB Week 10)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – All Indiana Bets is back for a full, action-packed day of college football!

This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down the biggest games of the week, and there are plenty.

Locally, Notre Dame faces Clemson, Purdue takes on Iowa, and Indiana plays Penn State. Nationally, the top ranked playoff team Tennessee takes on the top AP ranked team Georgia.

With all of those games, we need our ‘wise guy’ Alan Cashman to help us out!

HAMMER’S PICKS

-Clemson -4 at Notre Dame

-Penn State -13 at Indiana

-Tennessee +9 at Georgia

-Louisiana Tech +2.5 vs. Middle Tennessee (DEGENERATE SPECIAL)

-Air Force vs. Army UNDER 40.5 (BEST BET)

SCOTT’S PICKS

-Minnesota at Nebraska UNDER 45

-Kansas -1 vs. Oklahoma

-Baylor +3 at Oklahoma (LONG SHOT)

-Virginia +7 vs. North Carolina (BEST BET)

-California +21.5 at USC

