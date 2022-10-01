All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: October 1, 2022 (CFB Week 5)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s Saturday once again, and All Indiana Bets is back to help you make the best picks!

This week, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down the best action for week 5.

Plus, we will be joined by our red-hot ‘wise guy’ Alan Cashman, who has been a perfect 3-0 the last two weeks.

HAMMER’S PICKS

-Nebraska -5.5 vs. Indiana

-Kentucky +6.5 at Ole Miss

-E. Michigan -20 vs UMass (DEGENERATE SPECIAL)

-W. Kentucky -5 vs. Troy (BEST BET)

-UTEP -3 at Charlotte

SCOTT’S PICKS

-Baylor -2.5 vs. Oklahoma St.

-Northwestern +25 at Penn St.

-Iowa +10.5 vs. Michigan (LONG SHOT)

-Iowa St. -3.5 at Kansas (BEST BET)

-Navy/Air Force U/38

We also want to give a shout out to Lou Malnati’s! They were kind enough to bring us some pizza and wings to get us all ready for gameday, and they can help you too. Check them out at www.loumalnatis.com, and now through October 31, get free delivery on all orders over $15! Just be sure to use promo code “FREEDEL22” at checkout.