All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: October 15, 2022 (CFB Week 7)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There are some huge matchups in college football today, and All Indiana Bets is here to help you make the best plays!

This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break it all down, which includes an amazing slate of top 25 games.

Plus, our ‘wise guy’ Alan Cashman checks in with a moneyline parlay.

HAMMER’S PICKS

-Oklahoma State +4 at TCU

-Wisconsin at Michigan State OVER 49.5

-Georgia Southern +12.5 vs. James Madison

-Nevada -6.5 at Hawaii

-Alabama at Tennessee OVER 66

SCOTT’S PICKS

-TCU -4 vs. Oklahoma State

-Nebraska +14 at Purdue

-UConn +9.5 at Ball State

-Utah -3.5 vs. USC

-Auburn at Ole Miss UNDER 55

