All Indiana Bets: October 2, 2022 (NFL Week 4)

by: Christopher Claffey
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – NFL Sunday is back, and so is your favorite betting show, All Indiana Bets!

This week, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down the best action from week 4. That, of course, includes the divisional matchup between the Colts and the Titans.

Plus, Hammer, coming off a 9-2 week, has more prop bets just in time for kickoff.

HAMMER’S PICKS
-Titans/Colts O43
-Chiefs/Buccaneers O46
-Ravens +3 vs. Bills
-Raiders -2.5 vs. Broncos (LUNAZUL LOCK)
-Steelers -3.5 vs. Jets

SCOTT’S PICKS
-Colts -4 vs. Titans
-Raiders -2.5 vs. Broncos
-Ravens +3 vs. Bills (LONG SHOT)
-49ers -1.5 vs. Rams (LUNAZUL LOCK)
-Steelers -3.5 vs. Jets

