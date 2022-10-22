All Indiana Bets: October 22, 2022 (CFB Week 8)

All Indiana Bets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s Saturday once again, and that means All Indiana Bets is back to help you make the best picks!

This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down the local and national action.

Plus, our ‘wise guy’ Alan Cashman returns with his best bets.

HAMMER’S PICKS

-Purdue +1.5 at Wisconsin

-Alabama -21 vs. Mississippi State

-Old Dominion -2.5 vs. Georgia Southern (DEGENERATE SPECIAL)

-TCU -3.5 vs. Kansas State (BEST BET)

-Liberty +7 vs. BYU

SCOTT’S PICKS

-Wisconsin -1.5 vs. Purdue

-LSU -1.5 vs. Ole Miss

-California +7.5 vs. Washington (LONG SHOT)

-Kansas State +3.5 at TCU (BEST BET)

-Iowa +17.5 1H at Ohio State

