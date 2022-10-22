All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: October 22, 2022 (CFB Week 8)

by: Christopher Claffey
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s Saturday once again, and that means All Indiana Bets is back to help you make the best picks!

This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down the local and national action.

Plus, our ‘wise guy’ Alan Cashman returns with his best bets.

HAMMER’S PICKS
-Purdue +1.5 at Wisconsin
-Alabama -21 vs. Mississippi State
-Old Dominion -2.5 vs. Georgia Southern (DEGENERATE SPECIAL)
-TCU -3.5 vs. Kansas State (BEST BET)
-Liberty +7 vs. BYU

SCOTT’S PICKS
-Wisconsin -1.5 vs. Purdue
-LSU -1.5 vs. Ole Miss
-California +7.5 vs. Washington (LONG SHOT)
-Kansas State +3.5 at TCU (BEST BET)
-Iowa +17.5 1H at Ohio State

We would also like to give a shoutout to Pearl Street Pizzeria & Pub for bringing in some food just in time for kickoff! Hungry before kickoff? Just check them out at pearlstreetpizzeria.com.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

ESPN and F1 announce new US broadcast deal through 2025

News /

Halloween After Dark returns to Children’s Museum for people 21 and up

Local /

Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness

National /

Young, Collins power Hawks past Magic 108-98

Indiana Pacers /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.