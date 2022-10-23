All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: October 23, 2022 (NFL Week 7)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – All Indiana Bets is back for a big NFL Sunday!

Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long discuss the AFC South, and debate if now is the best time to buy the Colts. They also ask if the Colts will finally beat their divisional foe, Tennessee.

Plus, Hammer is coming off back-to-back winning weeks with prop bets, and he looks to continue that streak today.

HAMMER’S PICKS

-Titans -1 1H vs. Colts

-Browns +6.5 at Ravens

-Jaguars -3 vs. Giants

-Chargers -4.5 vs. Seahawks

-Chiefs at 49ers UNDER 49

SCOTT’S PICKS

-Colts +2.5 at Titans

-Jaguars -2.5 1H vs. Giants

-49ers +1 vs. Chiefs

-Seahawks +4.5 at Chargers

-Falcons +6.5 at Bengals

