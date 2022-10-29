All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: October 29, 2022 (CFB Week 9)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s finally Saturday, which means All Indiana Bets is back for a full slate of college football!

No tricks this week, only treats: Notre Dame faces a 16-ranked Syracuse, #2 Ohio State takes on #13 Penn State, and #3 Tennessee hosts #19 Kentucky. Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down those games and more this week.

Plus, our ‘wise guy’ Alan Cashman returns with his best bets of the week.

HAMMER’S PICKS

-Penn State +15.5 vs. Ohio State

-West Virginia +7.5 vs. TCU

-Mid TN at UTEP OVER 52 (DEGENERATE SPECIAL)

-Tennessee -7 1H vs. Kentucky (BEST BET)

-Boston College -7.5 at UConn

SCOTT’S PICKS

-Iowa -11.5 vs. Northwestern

-California +17 vs. Oregon

-Texas A&M +2 vs. Ole Miss (LONG SHOT)

-Nebraska +7.5 vs. Illinois (BEST BET)

-Miami (OH) -8 at Akron

We also want to give a special shoutout to Hot Box Pizza! They stopped by at the end of the show and presented us with a couple fantastic pies, and they can do the same for you. Check them out at www.hotboxpizza.com.