All Indiana Bets: October 29, 2022 (CFB Week 9)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s finally Saturday, which means All Indiana Bets is back for a full slate of college football!
No tricks this week, only treats: Notre Dame faces a 16-ranked Syracuse, #2 Ohio State takes on #13 Penn State, and #3 Tennessee hosts #19 Kentucky. Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down those games and more this week.
Plus, our ‘wise guy’ Alan Cashman returns with his best bets of the week.
HAMMER’S PICKS
-Penn State +15.5 vs. Ohio State
-West Virginia +7.5 vs. TCU
-Mid TN at UTEP OVER 52 (DEGENERATE SPECIAL)
-Tennessee -7 1H vs. Kentucky (BEST BET)
-Boston College -7.5 at UConn
SCOTT’S PICKS
-Iowa -11.5 vs. Northwestern
-California +17 vs. Oregon
-Texas A&M +2 vs. Ole Miss (LONG SHOT)
-Nebraska +7.5 vs. Illinois (BEST BET)
-Miami (OH) -8 at Akron
