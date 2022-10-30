All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: October 30, 2022 (NFL Week 8)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – All Indiana Bets is back for NFL Sunday!

This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down the action around the league, including the Colts vs. Commanders showdown. We are also joined by a couple of very special guests!

Plus, it wouldn’t be an NFL edition of All Indiana Bets without prop bets from Hammer, so he has plenty more to give.

HAMMER’S PICKS

-Commanders +3 at Colts

-Patriots -3 at Jets

-Packers +10.5 at Bills

-Falcons -4 vs. Panthers (LUNAZUL LOCK)

-Vikings -4 vs. Cardinals

SCOTT’S PICKS

-Colts -3 vs. Commanders

-49ers PK at Rams

-Texans +1 vs. Titans (LONG SHOT)

-Cowboys -10 vs. Bears (LUNAZUL LOCK)

-Seahawks -1.5 1H vs. Giants

