All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: September 18, 2022 (NFL Week 2)

by: Christopher Claffey
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – All Indiana Bets is back for week two of the NFL season!

This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Rob Kendall break down the week two schedule, including the Colts vs. Jaguars showdown.

Plus, Scott Hammer makes a special appearance to give his famous “Long Shot.”

ROB’S PICKS
-Colts -3 at Jaguars
-Vikings +2.5 at Eagles
-Falcons +10 at LA Rams
-Bears +10 at Green Bay
-Max Homa (+170) to win Fortinet Championship

HAMMER’S PICKS
-Titans team total OVER 17
-Panthers +2 at Giants
-Steelers +3 vs. Patriots
-Packers -6.5 1H vs. Bears
-Dolphins at Ravens OVER 44

SCOTT’S LONG SHOT
-Panthers +2

We would also like to thank Rockstar Pizza for supplying us pizza right before kickoff! Let them help get you ready for kickoff by checking them out at www.rockstarpizza.net.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

EXPLAINER: How the strong U.S. dollar can affect everyone

National /

Bloomington Police: 20-year-old man on electric scooter dies from fatal hit-and-run

Crime Watch 8 /

Report: Some census takers who fudged data didn’t get fired

National /

‘All INdiana Politics’: change for Marion County Democrats; a look at Indiana’s new abortion law

All Indiana Politics /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.