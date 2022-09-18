All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: September 18, 2022 (NFL Week 2)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – All Indiana Bets is back for week two of the NFL season!

This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Rob Kendall break down the week two schedule, including the Colts vs. Jaguars showdown.

Plus, Scott Hammer makes a special appearance to give his famous “Long Shot.”

ROB’S PICKS

-Colts -3 at Jaguars

-Vikings +2.5 at Eagles

-Falcons +10 at LA Rams

-Bears +10 at Green Bay

-Max Homa (+170) to win Fortinet Championship

HAMMER’S PICKS

-Titans team total OVER 17

-Panthers +2 at Giants

-Steelers +3 vs. Patriots

-Packers -6.5 1H vs. Bears

-Dolphins at Ravens OVER 44

SCOTT’S LONG SHOT

-Panthers +2

We would also like to thank Rockstar Pizza for supplying us pizza right before kickoff! Let them help get you ready for kickoff by checking them out at www.rockstarpizza.net.