All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: September 25, 2022 (NFL Week 3)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s almost time for Sunday kickoff, and All Indiana Bets is here to get you ready.

This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long discuss the biggest games of week three, including the Colts home opener against the Chiefs.

Can the Colts cover as the largest home underdog in the Frank Reich era? Scott thinks they can.

Plus, Hammer gives you a whole host of player props to lock in before kickoff!

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Chiefs at Colts UNDER 51

-Ravens -2.5 at Patriots

-Panthers +2 vs. Saints

-Bengals -6 at Jets

-Giants -1 vs. Cowboys

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Colts +5 vs. Chiefs

-49ers -1.5 at Broncos

-Jaguars +3.5 at Chargers

-Falcons +1 at Seahawks

-Commanders +6.5 vs. Eagles

Special thanks to Dickey’s Barbecue Pit for providing our gameday grub! You can find out more about Dickey’s at https://www.dickeys.com/.