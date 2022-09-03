All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: September 3, 2022 (CFB Week 1)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – College football is starting to heat up, and so is All Indiana Bets!

On this week’s edition, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down week one of the college season. They also have a conversation with Bob Kravitz about the upcoming Colts season, and how they look against the rest of the AFC South.

Plus, ‘wise guy’ Alan Cashman returns to give his best picks for the week.

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Ohio State -16 vs. Notre Dame

-Oregon vs. Georgia UNDER 54

-Middle Tennessee State +5 at James Madison

-Western Kentucky -16 at Hawaii

-San Diego State -6.5 vs. Arizona

SCOTT’S PICKS

-Ohio State -16 vs. Notre Dame

-Boise State at Oregon State UNDER 56

-South Florida +11.5 vs. BYU

-LSU -3.5 vs. Florida State

-Rice +32.5 at USC

Big shoutout to Beech Grove Pizza Company for dropping off some delicious pizza at the end of our show. Be sure to check them out at www.beechgrovepizza.com for your gameday meal!