All Indiana Bets

On The Rocks: Bloody Maria with Lunazul Reposado Tequila

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In the latest episode of On The Rocks, Brent Holverson comes to us downtown from Loughmiller’s Pub and Eatery, where we learn how to make a Bloody Maria with Lunazul Reposado Tequila.

Holverson is joined by Bernie Lubbers (Global Brand Ambassador, Heaven Hill Distillery) and Danny Scotten (Co-Owner, Loughmiller’s Pub).

RECIPE:

-2 oz. Lunazul Reposado

-Squeeze of lime

-4 oz. Bloody Mary

-Combine ingredients with ice

-Shake and strain over ice in pint glass

-Garnish with lime, olive and pepper