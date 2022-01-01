On The Rocks: Bloody Maria with Lunazul Reposado Tequila

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In the latest episode of On The Rocks, Brent Holverson comes to us downtown from Loughmiller’s Pub and Eatery, where we learn how to make a Bloody Maria with Lunazul Reposado Tequila.
Holverson is joined by Bernie Lubbers (Global Brand Ambassador, Heaven Hill Distillery) and Danny Scotten (Co-Owner, Loughmiller’s Pub).
RECIPE:
-2 oz. Lunazul Reposado
-Squeeze of lime
-4 oz. Bloody Mary
-Combine ingredients with ice
-Shake and strain over ice in pint glass
-Garnish with lime, olive and pepper