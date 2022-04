All Indiana Bets

On The Rocks: Elijah Craig Old Fashioned at Murphy’s Pubhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In the latest episode of On The Rocks, Brent Holverson comes to us from Murphy’s Pubhouse in Fishers, where we learn how to make an Old Fashioned with Elijah Craig Bourbon.

Holverson is joined by Bernie Lubbers (Global Brand Ambassador, Heaven Hill Distillery) and Nicholas Pittman (Bartender, Murphy’s Pubhouse).

RECIPE:

– 2 oz Elijah Craig Small Batch

– 1/4 oz Simple Syrup

– 3 Dashes Aromatic Bitters

– Marashino Cherry

– Garnish Orange Slice

– Garnish Luxardo Cherry