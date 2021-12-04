On The Rocks: Fall Fashion with Larceny Bourbon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In the latest episode of On The Rocks, Brent Holverson comes to us downtown from Loughmiller’s Pub and Eatery, where we learn how to make a drink called Fall Fashion with Larceny Bourbon.
Holverson is joined by Bernie Lubbers (Global Brand Ambassador, Heaven Hill Distillery) and Danny Scotten (Co-Owner, Loughmiller’s Pub).
RECIPE:
-2 oz Larceny Bourbon
-2 shakes bitters
-2.5 oz apple cider
-Stir with ice and strain over ice into rocks glass.
-Garnish with apple slice and cinnamon stick.