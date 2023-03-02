Angela Brown shares her Finding Faith moment

Angela Brown, internationally acclaimed opera soprano and Indianapolis native joins Kate Appel, Chair of Faith, Justice and the Arts on today’s “Life.Style.Live” to share their personal Finding Faith moments with Randy Ollis.

Angela explains the inspiration behind the upcoming “A Plea for Healing,” a community-wide prayer service.

“A Plea for Healing” is a community-wide prayer service on March 7 at 6:30pm at St. Paul’s Church, 6050 North Meridian Street INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46208