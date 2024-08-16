53,000 square feet of ‘unexpected necessities’ coming to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wally’s, a road trip-themed food and gift shop, plans to open its first Indiana convenience store in Whitestown next to the I-65 and Highway 267 exit.

Ground was broken today on the business that will boast 53,000 square feet of ‘Great Service, Tasty Food, Clean Restrooms and Unexpected Necessities.’

(Provided Photo, Wally’s)

The store will create 175 jobs and feature 84 fueling locations.

It would be Wally’s third location nationwide. Its first two stores opened in Fenton, Missouri and Pontiac, Illinois.

The company prides itself on clean restrooms, fresh coffee, ice cream, and other treats.

(Provided photo, Wally’s)

“All of our food is made fresh in house: Hand-carved BBQ sandwiches at our sandwich house, freshly popped popcorn, a beef jerky bar, hand-tossed pizza,” said Andy Strom, chief experience officer at Pontiac, Illinois-headquartered Wally’s.

Wally’s chose Whitestown because it wants to grow its footprint throughout the Midwest. The Whitestown location is expected to create 150 to 200 jobs.

“It’s to support not only the local economy, but a lot of folks on a road trip, going to do something fun, camping for the weekend, in between two cities, and it’s really family-oriented,” Strom said.

Local business owners like Rachelle Robinson, who owns a salon, are happy Whitestown is attracting large companies.

“I think the more the merrier for people, jobs, housing, and it’s great schools,” Robinson said.

The location in Whitestown is slated to open by the end of the year.