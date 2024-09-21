Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

80 to lose jobs at Indiana maker of truck trailers

Novae to close facility, cut 80 jobs

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — A manufacturer of truck trailers will close its production facility near North Manchester, according to a notice filed with the state government.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice received Friday says 80 jobs will be cut beginning in November at the Novae facility about 5 miles east of the Wabash County town of North Manchester on State Road 114.

The facility is about a 40-minute drive west of Fort Wayne.

Novae has a newer Indiana manufacturing facility in the town of Markle. The Huntington County facility sits off I-69 near the U.S. 224 and State Road 116 interchange that’s about a half-hour drive southwest of downtown Fort Wayne.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

How Overdose Lifeline is recognizing...
News /
How an eastside school turned...
Education /
Trial in 2021 ambush killing...
National News /
3 shot, wounded in near...
Crime Watch 8 /
Kyle Larson wins at Bristol...
Motorsports /
Woman dead after being struck...
Local News /
Speedway coffee shop hosts music...
Local News /
Motorcyclist fatally injured in hit-and-run...
Crime Watch 8 /