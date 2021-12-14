Ahead of Christmas, several post offices extending hours on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Christmas Day will be here before we know it. As such, time is running out to get those packages to their destination before Dec. 25.
A number of Indiana post offices are extending their hours on Saturday, Dec. 18. Those following post offices and their hours are as follows:
|OFFICE
|ADDRESS
|CITY/ZIP
|TIMES
|ATTICA POST OFFICE
|107 E MAIN ST
|ATTICA 47918
|8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
|CRAWFORDSVILLE POST OFFICE
|300 E MAIN ST
|CRAWFORDSVILLE 47933
|8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
|GOSHEN POST OFFICE
|415 W PIKE ST
|GOSHEN 46526
|8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
|EASTGATE STATION
|740 N SHORTRIDGE RD
|INDIANAPOLIS 46219
|9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
|CASTLETON BRANCH
|8710 BASH ST
|INDIANAPOLIS 46256
|9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
|EAGLE CREEK BRANCH
|6401 GATEWAY DR
|INDIANAPOLIS 46254
|9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
|NEW AUGUSTA BRANCH
|8401 MOLLER RD
|INDIANAPOLIS 46268
|9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
|NORA BRANCH
|1300 E 86TH ST
|INDIANAPOLIS 46240
|9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
|SOUTHPORT BRANCH
|1701 E EDGEWOOD AVE
|INDIANAPOLIS 46227
|9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
|LAFAYETTE MAIN OFFICE
|3450 SOUTH ST
|LAFAYETTE 47905
|8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
|MERRILLVILLE POST OFFICE
|303 W 80TH PL
|MERRILLVILLE 46410
|7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
|MONTICELLO
|125 W BROADWAY ST
|MONTICELLO 47960
|9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
|SHIPSHEWANA
|355 MAIN ST
|SHIPSHEWANA 46565
|8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
|SOUTH BEND MAIN OFFICE
|424 S MICHIGAN ST
|SOUTH BEND 46601
|7:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
|WARSAW POST OFFICE
|365 W MARKET ST
|WARSAW 46580
|9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
|WEST LAFAYETTE POST OFFICE
|610 W NAVAJO ST
|WEST LAFAYETTE 47906
|8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Even with the extended hours this Saturday, the USPS the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25.
- Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
- Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service
- Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service
