As Seen on TV

Ahead of Christmas, several post offices extending hours on Saturday

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 15: United States Postal Service (USPS) trucks are parked at a postal facility on August 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. In its recent quarterly statement the USPS reported a loss of nearly $2.3 billion and a 3.2 percent decline in package deliveries, the first decline in nearly a decade. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Christmas Day will be here before we know it. As such, time is running out to get those packages to their destination before Dec. 25.

A number of Indiana post offices are extending their hours on Saturday, Dec. 18. Those following post offices and their hours are as follows:

OFFICEADDRESSCITY/ZIPTIMES
ATTICA POST OFFICE107 E MAIN STATTICA 479188:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
CRAWFORDSVILLE POST OFFICE300 E MAIN STCRAWFORDSVILLE 479338:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
GOSHEN POST OFFICE415 W PIKE STGOSHEN 465268:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
EASTGATE STATION740 N SHORTRIDGE RDINDIANAPOLIS 462199:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
CASTLETON BRANCH8710 BASH STINDIANAPOLIS 462569:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
EAGLE CREEK BRANCH6401 GATEWAY DRINDIANAPOLIS 462549:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
NEW AUGUSTA BRANCH8401 MOLLER RDINDIANAPOLIS 462689:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
NORA BRANCH1300 E 86TH STINDIANAPOLIS 462409:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
SOUTHPORT BRANCH1701 E EDGEWOOD AVEINDIANAPOLIS 462279:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
LAFAYETTE MAIN OFFICE3450 SOUTH STLAFAYETTE 479058:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
MERRILLVILLE POST OFFICE303 W 80TH PLMERRILLVILLE 464107:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
MONTICELLO125 W BROADWAY STMONTICELLO 479609:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
SHIPSHEWANA355 MAIN STSHIPSHEWANA 465658:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
SOUTH BEND MAIN OFFICE424 S MICHIGAN STSOUTH BEND 466017:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WARSAW POST OFFICE365 W MARKET STWARSAW 465809:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WEST LAFAYETTE POST OFFICE610 W NAVAJO STWEST LAFAYETTE 479068:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Even with the extended hours this Saturday, the USPS the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25.

  • Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
  • Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
  • Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service
  • Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service

For more information, click here.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine

Coronavirus /

Child shot overnight on city’s east side

Crime Watch 8 /

California brings back mask mandate as virus cases rise

National /

NFL requiring coaches, team staff to get COVID-19 boosters

Sports /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.