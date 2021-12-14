As Seen on TV

Ahead of Christmas, several post offices extending hours on Saturday

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 15: United States Postal Service (USPS) trucks are parked at a postal facility on August 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. In its recent quarterly statement the USPS reported a loss of nearly $2.3 billion and a 3.2 percent decline in package deliveries, the first decline in nearly a decade. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Christmas Day will be here before we know it. As such, time is running out to get those packages to their destination before Dec. 25.

A number of Indiana post offices are extending their hours on Saturday, Dec. 18. Those following post offices and their hours are as follows:

OFFICE ADDRESS CITY/ZIP TIMES ATTICA POST OFFICE 107 E MAIN ST ATTICA 47918 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CRAWFORDSVILLE POST OFFICE 300 E MAIN ST CRAWFORDSVILLE 47933 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. GOSHEN POST OFFICE 415 W PIKE ST GOSHEN 46526 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EASTGATE STATION 740 N SHORTRIDGE RD INDIANAPOLIS 46219 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CASTLETON BRANCH 8710 BASH ST INDIANAPOLIS 46256 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EAGLE CREEK BRANCH 6401 GATEWAY DR INDIANAPOLIS 46254 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. NEW AUGUSTA BRANCH 8401 MOLLER RD INDIANAPOLIS 46268 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. NORA BRANCH 1300 E 86TH ST INDIANAPOLIS 46240 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. SOUTHPORT BRANCH 1701 E EDGEWOOD AVE INDIANAPOLIS 46227 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. LAFAYETTE MAIN OFFICE 3450 SOUTH ST LAFAYETTE 47905 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MERRILLVILLE POST OFFICE 303 W 80TH PL MERRILLVILLE 46410 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MONTICELLO 125 W BROADWAY ST MONTICELLO 47960 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. SHIPSHEWANA 355 MAIN ST SHIPSHEWANA 46565 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. SOUTH BEND MAIN OFFICE 424 S MICHIGAN ST SOUTH BEND 46601 7:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. WARSAW POST OFFICE 365 W MARKET ST WARSAW 46580 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. WEST LAFAYETTE POST OFFICE 610 W NAVAJO ST WEST LAFAYETTE 47906 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Even with the extended hours this Saturday, the USPS the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25.

Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service

