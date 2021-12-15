As Seen on TV

Alexander & Hornung recalls pork products due to possible Listeria contamination

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Those who recently purchased Alexander & Hornung pork products may want to return or discard them.

That’s because the company is recalling more than 2 million pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products that may have been contaminated with Listeria, according to the USDA.

The recall was initially for more than 200,000 pounds of its products but was recently expanded to more than 2.3 million pounds.

The USDA says the products subject to the recall have the number “EST. M10125” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Additionally, the products were shipped across the country, the USDA said.

For a list of the following products recalled, click here.

For more information, click here.