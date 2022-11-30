As Seen on TV

Animal Care Services out of space, ‘high risk of euthanasia’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Animals are at a “high risk of euthanasia” as Indianapolis Animal Care Services is out of kennel space, the shelter said on Wednesday.

“Right now, there are crates in the hallways, dogs in staff offices, crates in every extra room of the shelter, and our holding kennels are almost all full. Those holding kennels that aren’t full will be by the end of the day as more dogs are scheduled to come in,” IACS said in a Wednesday statement.

The shelter has repeatedly asked the public for volunteer help.

“We have had some positive responses to some of these pleas, but the response is only temporary. It’s coming to the point where if something doesn’t change soon, savable animals will die,” IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl said.

The shelter said there are three ways to help create room:

IACS is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday, excluding Thursday. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.