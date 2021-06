As Seen on TV

Annual Eiteljorg Indian Market & Festival set to get underway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An annual market and festival is set to get underway at an Indianapolis museum.

According to the Eiteljorg Museum, 100 Native American artists from across the U.S. and Canada will be selling handmade art.

The 29th annual Eiteljorg Indian Market & Festival starts June 14 and lasts until June 28.

