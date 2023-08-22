Bicentennial Unity Plaza opening with 4 days of free public events

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, a new venue will open in downtown Indianapolis showcasing one of the most adored sports in the state.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment (PS&E) and the Capital Improvement Board of Marion County (CIB) are gearing up for the Bicentennial Unity Plaza to officially open to the public.

The plaza’s ribbon cutting on Thursday will kick off four days of free public events.

The Bicentennial Unity Plaza is located on the north side of Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It offers a basketball court, a winter skating rink, large-scale public art, and other customizable spaces. This was made possible by a generous grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. awarded to the organization in 2022.

“Bicentennial Unity Plaza is a canvas, literally and figuratively, in our downtown, a place where Indy’s eclectic arts and culture will be on display and the backdrop against which visitors can celebrate our shared values,” said PS&E CEO Rick Fuson in a release. “I am so grateful to the CIB for their partnership and leadership and to Lilly Endowment for its generosity in helping bring this vision to life.”

International artist Herman Mejia created two public art sculptures that serve as centerpieces for Bicentennial Unity Plaza. These sculptures artfully blend aspects of culture and basketball.

Thursday

10-11 a.m. – Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

5-7 p.m. – Indiana Fever Pre-Game Party

This event will feature live music, games, giveaways, face painters, balloon artists, and more for guests of all ages. You can purchase food and drinks. There’s no ticket required for entry.

Friday

5-9 p.m. – Happy Hour on the Plaza

Guests can eat, drink, and dribble with live music from DJ Todd & DJ Space Bunz, games, and a variety of unique cocktails. There will also be free small plates from Indianapolis’s top chefs and food trucks.

Saturday

5-10 p.m. – Indy Night Market on the Plaza

Through a collaboration with the Be Nimble Foundation, Indy’s food, arts, and culture scenes will be on display in this evening event. In celebration of Black Business Month, there will be several Black-owned businesses, restaurants, and food entrepreneurs. Also another tasty addition – renowned chefs from the Pacers Sports & Entertainment Guests Chef Program.

Sunday

1-3 p.m. – JR. HOOPS Mini Clinic

This free clinic is open to kids ages 6-14 looking to learn the fundamentals of basketball and enjoy an afternoon playing hoops with special guests.

1-5 p.m. – Love of the Game

Guests can enjoy basketball-themed face painting, crafts, and coloring stations, as well as inflatables, a bounce house, photo booths, and giveaways. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.