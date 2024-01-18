Boone County seeking volunteer trail layers for K-9 bloodhounds

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is seeking volunteers who don't mind hiking through strange weather and terrains to be trail layers for the department's team of bloodhounds. (Provided Photo/Boone County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is seeking volunteers who don’t mind hiking through strange weather and terrains to be trail layers for the department’s team of bloodhounds.

These strong-nosed bloodhounds specialize in looking for people in dozens of different environments and conditions. Their trails can cover anywhere from deep country backroads to densely populated cityscapes, and can sometimes be hours old.

The K-9 Division trains once a week, the office says. Listed below are the department’s volunteer criteria.

Be able to train for a minimum of four hours a day.

Physically capable of walking long distances in different weather conditions and terrain.

Be able to follow directions using aerial maps and drawings.

Be a citizen in good standing.

Be willing to submit to a background check.

Have a working cell phone.

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to contact Sgt. Ryan Musgrave at rmusgrave@co.boone.in.us.