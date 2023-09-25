Buyer beware when purchasing from Temu

This photo illustration shows the Temu app in the App Store reflected in videos of Temu consumers, in Washington, DC, on February 23, 2023. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temu has emerged as a popular online retailer, but you may want to think twice before placing an order.

Temu is an online marketplace operated by the Chinese e-commerce company PDD Holdings Inc. and headquartered in Boston that offers customers just about everything, from clothing to electronics to even musical instruments.

Despite 50 million consumers downloading their app, the company only has a C+ rating from the Better Business Bureau due to hundreds of complaints filed against it.

The complaints range from misleading promotions to their products being of very poor quality.

One complaint read:

“Temu refused to refund me the package was delivered to the wrong address towns away from me they steal money and refuse to help.”

Another complaint accuses Temu of scamming and false advertising on their website.

“Temu is scamming, swindling and false advertising. They offered me discounts on items for back to school. I was offered a $100 coup in first time user, 5 free items and $10 off 50 or more. I accepted the offered. I had a selection of free items I choose. I got to the check out and none of these credits were applied. I spoke to 11 reps and they all ******* you, try to offer you less than what was offered, they lie, they play draining condescending games. It’s been three days. And all they tell me is someone will fix the problem. This is wasted 3 hours of my time. I want something in return for. May the agent with temu agreed with me and tried to escalate the situation it I’ve not gotta a response. I think Temu needs to be removed as a online service and product business. They rob people of there time, and ******* them out money. It feel like doing dirty business with mobsters.”

Scammers also use the name Temu to lure in victims online. These scams range from fake Temu websites, fake Temu login requests, criminals posing as Temu customers, and criminals offering free Temu gifts.

When attempting to purchase from Temu, make sure you’re using the official site and do not interact with any Temu communications from questionable emails.

Have you purchased anything from Temu? What was your experience?