Cast your vote to name the Indianapolis Zoo’s new baby elephant

The Indianapolis Zoo's new baby elephant, shown standing under his mother, Zahara. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Zoo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Zoo showed off its new baby elephant on Tuesday, with many folks coming out to greet the baby boy at a meet-and-greet at the zoo Tuesday morning.

The baby boy, born to first-time mother Zahara in early September, does not have a name yet.

The zoo says his birth was historic – the little one is the first elephant born through artificial insemination to a mother who was also born through the same process.

Zookeepers say he clocked in at around 262 lbs at birth and has already hit just over 300 lbs.

“That’s something really important we expect to see a pound or two, pound of growth for an elephant every single day,” zoo officials said.

To help decide on a new name for the baby elephant, the zoo has launched a public naming contest for the calf. The three names in the running are Maji, meaning water; Jabari, meaning fearless or brave; and Zambezi, meaning Great River.

The zoo says all of the names are of African descent, as is the baby’s mother Zahara, and all of the other elephants in the herd.

The naming contest will close on Oct. 16. Cast your vote for your favorite name here.

In the meantime, visitors to the zoo can see Zahara and her calf during the zoo’s regular hours.