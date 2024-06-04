Damien Center asks everyone to become artists, help craft building’s masterful mosaic

Alan Witchey from Damien Center updates headquarters project and asks for help creating artwork for it

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As construction on the new Damien Center headquarters hits the home stretch, leaders want everyone to help create the building’s centerpiece.

“It’s three stories high, and it’s actually the elevator shaft,” Alan Witchey, Damien Center CEO, said as he showed Daybreak a miniature version of their vision: A tall column covered with a massive mosaic of color.

Model of 3-story mosaic to stand in new Damien Center headquarters. (WISH Photo)

“What we’re doing is workshops now from with the community,” he said. “So, we’re interested in anyone or everyone who wants to participate in creating pieces that will go into this mosaic.”

Work on the new headquarters began over a year ago, with an expected opening in early 2025. It’s adjacent to the Damien Center’s current facility at Washington Street and Oriental Avenue.

Witchey says it will have a larger clinic with multiple exam rooms, new dental and vision services, a lab, and an expanded food pantry and pharmacy.

The center also says it will allow for new programs and an expansion of youth, housing, prevention, and harm reduction programs.

Damien Center has served central Indiana since 1987, providing support for people living with HIV or AIDS. In that time, understanding of the disease has grown dramatically, and so have the Center’s goals.

“We started sort of helping people die with dignity and now we help people live with dignity,” says Witchey.

The headquarters mosaic has its roots in the cause – Witchey says it’s inspired by the AIDS Memorial Quilt and pays tribute to lives lost.

Anyone wanting to help make the mosaic tower a reality, the Damien Center is hosting several workshops over the next two months: