Deadline approaching for Alzheimer’s Foundation scholarship contest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Paying for college can be tough. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America wants to help offset some of that cost for students whose lives have been affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

College-bound high school seniors are invited to apply for the AFA’s Teen Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship for a chance to win up to $5,000.

To apply, students should write an essay (maximum 1,500 words) describing how Alzheimer’s disease has affected their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family, and/or their community through that experience.

“We want individuals and high school seniors to know that we understand the journey they are going through, and we want them to write about it,” Charles Fuschillo, AFA President, said. “We’re going to award them, if they’re selected, with a significant dollar amount.”

The deadline to apply is April 1, 2022.

Awards range from first prize of $5,000, second prize of $3,500, third prize of $2,500, fourth prize of $1,500, and fifth prize of $1,000 to honorable mentions between $750 and $400. More than $350,000 in college scholarships have been awarded since the essay contest began, according to Fuschillo.

The AFA is able to provide scholarship opportunities with the support of various charitable donors.

For more information or to submit an essay, visit the AFA website.