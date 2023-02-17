As Seen on TV

Disney figurines recalled due to choking hazard

Indianapolis (WISH) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of Disney “My First” figurines due to a choking hazard.

There have been no reports of injury, but several reports of small pieces becoming detached have been reported to the CPSC.

The figurines were manufactured in China and imported by Kids Preferred, of East Windsor, New Jersey

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children and contact Kids Preferred for instructions on receiving a full refund.

Consumers who register for the recall will receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the product to the firm for a full refund.

This recall involves soft vinyl figurines of the following Disney characters: Buzz Lightyear, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Stitch. Some of the figurines have a bead rattle. They measure about 4.25 to 5.25 inches high.

Consumers can contact Kids Preferred toll-free at 888-968-9268 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Email at recall@kidspreferred.com or online at https://kidspreferred.com/pages/recall-safety-announcements or www.kidspreferred.com and click “Recall Information” on the bottom of the page for more information.

The figurines were sold at Bye Bye Baby, Amazon and other book and toy retailers.

(Provided Photos/CPSC)