Doctors raise alarm as pneumonia cases spike in Indianapolis

A doctor in a white coat uses a stethoscope to listen to a child's chest sounds during an exam. (Photo by Pascal Deloche/Godong/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Doctors are sounding the alarm about rising pneumonia cases in Indianapolis.

The state health department does not track the disease, but IU Health’s urgent care locations in Indianapolis reported a 200% increase in cases from the last month.

“It’s above what we would expect,” said Dr. Ethan Blocher-Smith, a primary care physician.

The IU Health locations in Broad Ripple and downtown saw about 43 cases of pneumonia in September, up from about 14 in August. But that’s just a snapshot of urgent care visits — people also go to emergency departments or their primary care doctor.

Pneumonia is an infection in the lungs. It can originate from viruses such as the flu, a cold or COVID-19, or from bacteria, which is behind the recent increase in local cases, Blocher-Smith said. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath and chest pain.

That’s what Jenny Ramsey noticed in her 9-year-old, Felicity. Last week, the Indianapolis nurse brought her daughter to urgent care, then her pediatrician’s office, and finally to the emergency department at Riley Hospital for Children.

“I don’t know if I remember ever going through a wave like this,” Ramsey told Mirror Indy. “(Pneumonia) is definitely out there in the community, especially among elementary school kids.”

Felicity was able to recover after a round of antibiotics. In the aftermath, her mom bought her an inflatable dragon to play with. Its name is Liz.

Children, in particular, are at a higher risk of catching pneumonia or having serious cases. It can spread quickly in classrooms or day cares through respiratory droplets in the air or bacteria on surfaces. IU Health’s urgent care data reported 15 pediatric cases in September, compared to just one in August.

The Indiana Department of Health sent an alert Oct. 2 about the volume of infections in children of all ages seen at emergency departments. Bacterial pneumonia usually peaks every three to seven years, according to the notice, and cases are up across the country.

“If you’re feeling sick, get evaluated,” Blocher-Smith said. “Stay home.”

In addition to children, adults 65 and older are at a higher risk of getting pneumonia because of their weakened immune systems. People who smoke or have asthma, lung problems, autoimmune diseases, diabetes or other conditions are also at risk. If that’s you, you can protect yourself from serious illness or death by getting a pneumococcal vaccination.

From 2018-22, pneumonia of all types was on average the leading cause of death for just under 80 people every year in Marion County, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. More recent data was not available.

Data reporter Emily Hopkins contributed reporting.

Mirror Indy reporter Mary Claire Molloy covers health. Reach her at 317-721-7648 or email maryclaire.molloy@mirrorindy.org. Follow her on X @mcmolloy7.