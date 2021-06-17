As Seen on TV

Donations still accepted, needed on final day of Gr8 Pasta Push

by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is proud once again to team up with Second Helpings for the Gr8 Pasta Push.

The initiative helps to provide an important portion of the meals for families in central Indiana.

Pasta is always in demand as Second Helpings uses more than 1,100 pounds of past per week.

Thursday is the last day of the second annual Pasta Push and every donation, whether it be pasta or money, can help provide meals for those in need.

Every $5 donation feeds a family of four.

To donate to the Gr8 Pasta Push, click here.

