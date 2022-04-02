As Seen on TV

Entries wanted for 2022 Congressional Art Competition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High school artists from across the state are invited to enter their artwork in the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.

Started in 1982 by the U.S. House of Representatives, the annual competition highlights artwork by high school students from across the country.

The contest is open to students in all of Indiana’s nine Congressional districts.

“Art is an important aspect of a well-rounded education for our youths,” Rep. Victoria Spartz said. “I encourage interested high school students from Indiana’s Fifth Congressional district to participate in the Congressional Art Competition.”

The first-place winner’s submission will be displayed in the Cannon House Office Building tunnel in the U.S Capitol, along with other winners nationwide for one year.

Jackson Manwell, a senior at Madison-Grant Jr/Sr High School in Fairmount, won first place in last year’s competition with his work titled “Champion Perspective.”

For more information on the contest, visit the Congressional Art Competition website. For information on the contest in Indiana’s 5th District, visit Rep. Spartz’s website.