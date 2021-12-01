As Seen on TV

Fishers Health Department to hold virtual town hall on COVID vaccine for kids, pregnant women

EL MONTE, CA - NOVEMBER 17: Dosage of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are being prepared to give to patients. Through a jointly-operated Community Resource Center, L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan host a food pantry, pumpkin pie giveaway and COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in El Monte, CA. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images via CNN)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – The Fishers Health Department is set to hold a virtual town hall about the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday evening.

According to the department, residents will be able to ask questions and voice their concerns about the vaccine for children, pregnant women as well as the vaccine booster.

The Fishers Health Department’s chief medical director and health experts from Community Health and Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health will in attendance.

The town hall gets underway at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

For more information and to register for the virtual town hall, click here.