Fishers Health Department to hold virtual town hall on COVID vaccine for kids, pregnant women

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – The Fishers Health Department is set to hold a virtual town hall about the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday evening.
According to the department, residents will be able to ask questions and voice their concerns about the vaccine for children, pregnant women as well as the vaccine booster.
The Fishers Health Department’s chief medical director and health experts from Community Health and Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health will in attendance.
The town hall gets underway at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
For more information and to register for the virtual town hall