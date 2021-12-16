Fishers officials set for virtual town hall, to discuss threat protocol at HSE

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – The city of Fishers is addressing how threats are handled at Hamilton Southeastern Schools.
Mayor Scott Fadness, the city’s police department and school officials are hosting a virtual town hall.
It’s focused on answering questions about the protocols, decisions and actions that take place after a threat at school.
This comes just after police arrested two 13-year-olds for making separate threats to a middle school in the district.
The town hall gets underway at 8 p.m.
