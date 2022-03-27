As Seen on TV

Fort Harrison State Park summer concerts to include jazz, symphonic band

The Sycamore Shelter at Fort Harrison State Park in Lawrence, Indiana, is shown in June 2016. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fort Harrison State Park plans to feature local music groups in its 2022 summer concert series.

Eight tentative performances, which would begin May 21 and end Sept. 10, are planned with GMH Jazz Orchestra, GMH Jazz Combo, Indianapolis Symphonic Band, and The Cause 2.0 RB Band, the park says on its website. Shows will start at 7 p.m.

People are welcome to bring blankets and camping chairs to the sledding hill across from the Sycamore Shelter to enjoy the concerts.

The concerts are free, but state park gate fees will apply.