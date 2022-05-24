As Seen on TV

GetGo recalls apple slices with peanut butter dip sold in Indiana

On Aug. 17, 2020, the GetGo logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A recall of Jif peanut butter has led to another recall.

Giant Eagle, which operates GetGo convenience stores at some Indiana gas stations, has recalled apple slices with peanut butter dip. They were sold in Indiana as well as Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The peanut butter dip is a part of J.M. Smucker’s Jif recall.

About 215 containers of the apples and dip were sold in GetGo stores through May 13 with the UPC 30034 93770 6 and “best if used by” dates through May 29. No illnesses have been reported, Giant Eagle says. The retailer is attempting to phone Giant Eagle Advantage Card users who purchased the product.

“Guests who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return a qualifying receipt to the local GetGo for a refund. Guests with questions may call Giant Eagle and GetGo Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.,” says Giant Eagle in a statement.

At least 14 people in a dozen states have reported falling ill after eating Jif brand peanut butter products that may be contaminated with salmonella, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday. None of the illnesses were reported in Indiana.