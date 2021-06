As Seen on TV

Hamilton County launches hospitality job board website

(photo courtesy of the Hamilton County Workforce Innovation Network)

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – In the job field or possibly looking to make a change?

Groups in Hamilton County are launching a campaign to fill jobs in the hospitality field.

Hamilton County Tourism and Hamilton County Economic Development have created a job board filled with open positions.

There are currently restaurant, hotel, spa and positions at entertaiment centers posted on the site.

For more information and to view the jobs, click here.