Hamilton County town hall to answer questions about kids and COVID vaccine

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The Hamilton County Health Department will answer questions and concerns surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine and children.
On Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m., the department will hold a town hall, giving parents a chance to ask questions about getting their children vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Tuesday evening’s panel will include pediatric health experts from Ascension Medical Group and Community Health Network.
Those interested in attending Tuesday evening’s town hall, are advised to download Microsoft Teams and then join the discussion by clicking here.