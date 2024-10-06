Headless Horseman Festival brings Sleepy Hollow alive once again

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Headless Horseman Festival returned to Conner Prairie in Fishers on Wednesday. The tradition brings Sleepy Hollow to life for the Halloween season.

For its 41st year, the festival is introducing some new elements, like fire art. People will notice fire breathers and jugglers performing with fire throughout the grounds.

This year the museum also expanded the midway adding a couple more carnival rides and some refreshed games.

Many of the classic fall experiences are still at the Headless Horseman Festival. It features activities like a pumpkin patch and a hayride.

While the shorter corn maze was damaged from high winds passing through central Indiana, the long option is still up and running.

Spokesperson Hyacinth Rucker says the hayride takes riders on a journey to uncover the mystery of Ichabod Crane.

“The hayride is my favorite part,” Rucker said. “You’re going to run it to who? The headless horseman. It’s just fun. It’s almost two different (experiences), right? You can go during the daytime or in the evening. The daytime is going to be not as scary, right? In the evening, if you want to be scared, make sure you do those hours.”

It’s not fall without plenty of kettle corn and caramel apples which will be available throughout the festival. Sun King even brewed a special beer for the event titled “Conner Scary.”

The Headless Horseman Festival is at Conner Prairie, Thursday through Sunday until Oct. 27. This year the festival opens an hour earlier, it runs every day from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.