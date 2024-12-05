Morning Checkup | How to best protect yourself against HIV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — December is HIV/AIDS Awareness month, a time for raising awareness, celebrating advancements in medicine, and honoring those affected who are no longer with us and those living with it.

Over 1 million people acquired HIV in 2023. This is down significantly in the past decade; however, many are infected and unaware.

What is HIV?

It is an incurable sexually transmitted infection that weakens your immune system and could cause AIDS. Having untreated HIV can also increase your risk for other health problems as well, including other sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and cancers.

How is it spread?

HIV is transmitted via blood, semen, vaginal fluid and breast milk.

Symptoms:

Oftentimes, there are none early on or they may be missed as they are flu-like. It could take 10 years before an infected person experiences more pronounced symptoms.

Yet, the virus can still be spread during this time, especially during the first few weeks after being infected. So, screening is HIGHLY recommended.

Screening:

It is recommended that all individuals, 15-65 years old, be tested at least once in their lifetime. I recommend annual screening and 3 months after you have sex with a new partner, especially if it is unprotected.

Though a person is most infectious in the first few weeks following transmission, the body usually has not produced enough antibodies to test positive.

Waiting until around the 3 months mark should allow a more accurate result. Individuals using IV drugs, especially if sharing needles, need to be tested as well. All pregnant individuals in the US are screened during their routine testing.

Rapid testing involves a swab on the inside of your cheek and the results are available in 20 minutes. There is also a blood test, which is more accurate.

Prevention:

Having protected sex, including same gender partners, decreases your risk. Do not share needles for tattoos, piercings or IV drugs.

You can also take PrEP or pre-exposure prophylaxis (a daily pill or twice monthly shot), if you have had a sex partner in the last 6 months with HIV, do not regularly use condoms (including same gender partners) or have been diagnosed with another STI in the last 6 months. Also, if you have shared needles or other equipment in the last 6 months or used PEP multiple times.

What is PEP?

Post-exposure prophylaxis. A daily pill that you take for 1 month and is started within 3 days of having sex with an individual who may have HIV, shared needles with someone who may have HIV or if you were sexually assaulted. Follow-up testing is required.

If you are experiencing symptoms, interested in testing or prophylactic medications, please see your doctor or go to your local health department. If you are in need of PEP, especially if you have been assaulted, please go to your local emergency room.