Hogsett and Indy DPW announce infrastructure partnership program application

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nonprofit and community-based organizations can now apply for the 2023 Indy Neighborhood Infrastructure Partnership program, Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced Thursday.

Organizations can submit their proposals to a matching grant program for transportation projects including sidewalks, street resurfacing, multi-use paths and bridges.

“Through the Indianapolis Neighborhood Partnership Program, our Department of Public Works has allowed for transportation dollars to be stretched further while increasing connectivity and accessibility throughout the City. We will be able to see the positive results of this program for decades to come,” Hogsett said.

Applications will be accepted between Dec. 1 and Feb. 15, 2023.

Organizations will be awarded a maximum of $500,000 per project with a total of $2 million available.

Selections for the 2023 cohort of conditional INIP partner projects will be announced in the spring.

To apply, click here.