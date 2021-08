As Seen on TV

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral hosting GreekEats in place of GreekFest

The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral is hosting its first GreekEats event of 2021 on Aug. 27 and 28. (Provided Photo/GreekEats)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Carmel is hosting its first GreekEats event on Friday and Saturday in place of the church’s annual GreekFest due to the pandemic.

All orders must be made in advance online.

Customers can then enjoy their food while enjoying dancing and music.

Tours of the cathedral are available at select times. The schedule can be found here.

Free parking is available on the grounds of the cathedral, located at 3500 W. 106th St.