How to register to vote in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Are you registered to vote?

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. You can register to vote by visiting indianavoters.com, going to the county clerk’s office or applying in person at any BMV license branch.

The site allows your to confirm your voter registration, look up your polling place, find out who’s on the ballot and track your absentee ballot location.

To be eligible to vote, you must:

Be a citizen of the United States

Be at least 18 years old by Election Day

Have lived in your precinct for at least 30 days before the election

Not currently be imprisoned after being convicted of a crime

Indiana’s voter registration deadline is Oct. 11 and the midterm election is Nov. 8.