IMPD asks public to vote for their favorite K-9 for nationwide contest

K-9 Officer Allie, who has spent her time with the IMPD as a traveling therapy dog. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department via Twitter)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The hardworking furry friends of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public to vote for their favorite K-9 in a nationwide competition.

IMPD shared in a Tweet Monday they are calling on the Indianapolis community to vote for their K-9s in the Aftermath Cares K-9 Grant competition, which has a $15,000 grant waiting in the wings for the K-9 with the most votes.

IMPD says the grant would be “instrumental” in providing the department’s best friends with better training, safety equipment, and more.

To cast your vote, visit the Aftermath Cares K-9 Grant webpage, or see their Facebook and Instagram and comment “IMPD, Indianapolis” on their posts.

Voting is open until June 5. Those interested can vote up to three times a day across all platforms.