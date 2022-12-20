As Seen on TV

IMS museum releases “Epic Drama” in time for the holidays

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum has published the first book focusing on the Indianapolis 500 winning cars in its collection. The collection, which encompasses 34 cars, is the largest in the world.

Visually stunning with notes and stories about each vehicle and its driver, Epic Drama: The Winning Collection of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum highlights the Museum’s incredible collection of winning Indianapolis 500 cars. With photos by Bill Pack, this collectible is the perfect gift for the race fan or art lover.

The book includes a foreword by Roger Penske and an introduction by former IndyCar driver Lyn St. James. Featuring cars ranging from the 1911 Marmon Wasp to the 1986 Budweiser March 86C, the book includes multiple images of each car, all photographed in a temporary studio built within the Museum.

In addition to photographer Bill Pack, Dwight Knowlton served as the writer, and Lionel Ferreira designed the book.

The book is a limited print run, available for purchase at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum or online at imsmuseum.org/epicdrama. The book retails for $75, and all proceeds will benefit the Museum.