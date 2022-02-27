As Seen on TV

Indiana College Goal Sunday helping college-bound students get scholarships

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana college-bound students have the chance to participate in the state’s largest Free Application for Federal Student Aid event on Sunday.

Now in it’s 33rd year, College Goal Sunday has helped over 94,000 students apply for financial aid and college scholarships.

Applying for scholarships and aid can be a daunting task that can keep college-bound students from seeking financial relief, according to the Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education, Teresa Lubbers.

“Last year, Indiana high school graduates missed out on $65 million in Pell Grants by not filing the FAFSA,” Lubbers said. “If you are considering education beyond high school, filing the FAFSA is the best way to ensure you are receiving available financial aid. College Goal Sunday offers one-on-one assistance from financial aid experts to students and families to ensure their FAFSA is accurately completed.”

The event will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 40 sites across the state, including at Plymouth High School in northern Indiana, where Marian University financial aid professionals will be assisting students.

Students under the age of 24 should bring a parent or guardian to the event to assist with the process. Additionally, students should bring a completed 2020 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 forms and any other 2020 income and benefits information.

Students and parents are encouraged to apply for the U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at studentaid.gov before logging into the event.

Students who attend College Goal Sunday and submit a completed evaluation form will automatically be entered in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship.

You can visit CollegeGoalSunday.org for more information.