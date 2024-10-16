2 exhibits at the Indiana state museum to conclude this month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– It’s your final chance to check out two different exhibits at the Indiana State Museum that will close this month.

The 100th Hoosier Art Salon is in its final days and Good Night Forest in its final weeks.

Good Night Forest is set to close on Oct. 31. It’s a family-friendly exhibit that helps teach young kids what’s around us in the outdoors in the Hoosier state.

“It is designed for our youngest visitors, there’s lots of areas to explore,” Carla Knapp, director of communications for the Indiana State Museum, told News 8.

Knapp says many families have enjoyed this exhibit while it’s been open.

“This exhibit has been very very popular for young visitors as well as old visitors. We have found that families come in here and spend hours here,” Knapp said.

The Hoosier Art Salon is also in its final few days. The exhibit is set to close on Oct. 20. The Art Salon is celebrating its 100th year.

“It really showcases a variety of talented artist all who have connections to the State of Indiana and all of them are working right now,” Knapp said.

This year’s Hoosier Art Salon features paintings, drawings, sculptures, glass works and other creations by 122 artists from Indiana and beyond.

Additionally, Stories of the Salon invites visitors to explore the stories of Indiana art and artists featured throughout the previous 99 years of Hoosier Salon.

“Really a great opportunity to showcase some of the fantastic personal pieces that are behind, the stories behind some of these pieces are really a lot of fun.” said Knapp

Good Night Forest runs through Halloween and the Hoosier Art Salon finishes up on Oct. 20.

