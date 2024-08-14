Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana Women’s Prison maternal health unit run entirely charity donations

by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Women’s Prison Maternal Health Unit is run entirely by charity donations.

Every item given to new moms living on the unit, including diapers, formula, baby food, and clothes, is a gift.

The unit is most in need of the following items:

  • Dish soap
  • Wet wipes
  • Sensitive laundry detergent
  • Dr. Brown bottles
  • Regular and sensitive baby wash
  • Baby lotion
  • Little swimmers
  • Baby sunblock
  • Diaper genie refills
  • Destin
  • Glad Ziplic bags
  • Saline nasal spray
  • Breastfeeding storage bags
  • Infants Tylenol
  • Gas Drops
  • Nail Clippers and files
  • Nasal Aspiators
  • Brush and comb set
  • Bottle brushes
  • Formula containers
  • Lanolin cream
  • Nursing pads
  • Nursing bras
  • Vaseline
  • Vicks Vapor Rub
  • Q-tips
  • Gerber stage 1 and 2 foods plastic containers
  • Enfamil Formula
  • Gentle ease and milk based with iron
  • Outdoor play equipment

To donate, email Devon Gregory at Degregory@idoc.in.gov. Gift cards from Walmart, CVS, Amazon, Dollar Tree, and Visa are also accepted.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indianapolis to host 2025 WNBA...
News /
Fire at Indianapolis airport ruled...
News /
Salem man arrested for possession...
Indiana News /
3 men convicted of March...
Crime Watch 8 /
US tallies 19 billion-dollar disasters...
Weather Stories /
Where Indiana ranks in billionaire...
News /
Health Spotlight | Cardiac rehab...
Health Spotlight /
Smashed toilet wasn’t a crime,...
Indiana News /