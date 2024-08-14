Indiana Women’s Prison maternal health unit run entirely charity donations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Women’s Prison Maternal Health Unit is run entirely by charity donations.

Every item given to new moms living on the unit, including diapers, formula, baby food, and clothes, is a gift.

The unit is most in need of the following items:

Dish soap

Wet wipes

Sensitive laundry detergent

Dr. Brown bottles

Regular and sensitive baby wash

Baby lotion

Little swimmers

Baby sunblock

Diaper genie refills

Destin

Glad Ziplic bags

Saline nasal spray

Breastfeeding storage bags

Infants Tylenol

Gas Drops

Nail Clippers and files

Nasal Aspiators

Brush and comb set

Bottle brushes

Formula containers

Lanolin cream

Nursing pads

Nursing bras

Vaseline

Vicks Vapor Rub

Q-tips

Gerber stage 1 and 2 foods plastic containers

Enfamil Formula

Gentle ease and milk based with iron

Outdoor play equipment

To donate, email Devon Gregory at Degregory@idoc.in.gov. Gift cards from Walmart, CVS, Amazon, Dollar Tree, and Visa are also accepted.