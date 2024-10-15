Indianapolis winery kicks off Taylor Swift’s visit with two events

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Rejoicing Vine winery wants to be the first place you look to for a Taylor Swift-themed event and is hosting two of Indianapolis’s first events to celebrate the singer bringing her record-breaking Eras Tour to the Circle City.

The winery hopes to host “The Best Day” for Swifties with two events Friday and Saturday, one to make friendship bracelets and another to decorate Taylor Swift cookies.

Brent Kumfer owns The Rejoicing Vine with his wife, and says they wanted to plan earlier events to fuel people’s excitement.

On Friday, The Rejoicing Vine will host a Taylor Swift friendship bracelet-making party and trivia contest where Swifties can “Speak Now” if they know the answer.

It only costs $5 to get in and supplies for two bracelets will be available.

“We’ll (also) have some competitions going on,” Kumfer said. “See who knows Taylor best in some of her songs especially if you’re studying up songs and lyrics related to wine.”

The Taylor Swift-themed events are fueled by one Swiftie employee, Emily Mellentine, the winery’s marketing and sales associate.

She was excited to help Swifties “make the friendship bracelets and take the moment and taste” it after Swifties started making and sharing them during the Eras Tour.

“We’re really excited for Taylor to come just like everyone else is and we know so many people are doing fun Taylor events and we just wanted to be in on the action with that,” Mellentine said. “So, we know bracelet making is a big part of the Swiftie culture and we have our eras Blanc Space wine bottle so we really just wanted to have our own celebration here.”

Mellentine did not stop with the bracelets.

On Saturday, the winery will host a “Sweeter Than Fiction” cookie decorating class led by Katie Hanover, owner of Wonderfully Made Kookies.

This class costs $65 a person and includes a personal charcuterie board as well as all the cookie-making supplies.

“(Hanover will) come in and teaches everyone how to make the cookies,” Mellentine said. “And Taylor is just a great theme to do.”

For Kumfer, these events are just another way he is trying to build a “Wonderland” of community in Indianapolis.

“We look for opportunities to build community with different segments and so the Taylor Swift hits a younger segment,” Kumfer said.

These events are just the beginning of Taylor Swift mania in Indianapolis. WISH-TV will have more about other events as the concert date gets nearer.

